  Telegram groups FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY
About

We are a directory of all cryptocurrency related Telegram groups. This includes blockchain, ICO, airdrops, bitcoin, ethereum, cryptocurrency, token sales, exchange, wallet, mining, dapps, smart contracts, price analysis. Channels in trading groups, crypto and Altcoins. Updated daily with the number of channel users.

Got a group suggestion? Use the Add a Group feature to let us know!

Last updated Friday March 09, 2018

Subscribe to get Telegram group updates

Hottest Crypto Groups

Coldest Crypto Groups

Filter Crypto Telegram Groups/List

Click on each of these categories to filter.

airdrops community channels currency channels exchanges official other services indicator ico news voting blockchain politics election trst wetrust etherium crypto wetrust icos

Group Name Description Members Tags Link

Telegram News

 The official Telegram on Telegram. Much recursion. Very Telegram. Wow. 1677658 official

Durov's Channel

 This is where I post thoughts about Telegram in a slightly less formal and more direct way than in the official Telegram blog (~70% of which is also written mostly by yours truly). Subscribe only if you're a hardcore Telegram fan. 120499 other

Cointelegraph

 Cointelegraph covers Fintech, Blockchain and Bitcoin bringing you the latest news and analyses on the future of money. For advertising enquiries please contact advertise@cointelegraph.com 102660 official

👉🏻 Current//CRNC 📲

 Official Current//CRNC group. 99743 ico

Nucleus Vision (Official)

 Nucleus.Vision Token Generation Event 94808 ico

Hurify ICO - Internet of Things

 IOT Marketplace on Blockchain. ICO starts on 01-Feb-2018 @HurifyNews 87072 currency channels

Friendz Official ICO

 Friendz Official ICO group 84449 currency channels

JET8 Global Community

 The World’s 1st Social Currency, Democratizing Influence 71150 currency channels

WePower

 WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It enables to finance green energy projects, to invest into and trade green energy. 64258 ico

dock.io

 dock.io is a decentralized data exchange protocol built entirely on blockchain, transforming the $200 billion professional industry 64145 ico

Cappasity (CAPP)

 Official Announcements: https://t.me/cappasity3d BUY CAPP: https://ico.cappasity.com Portal: https://tokensale.cappasity.com Age restriction: 18+ 60821 ico

Ripple XRP

 https://ripple.com https://twitter.com/ripple https://reddit.com/r/ripple https://www.xrpchat.com News: @RippleAlerts 中文群: @Ripple_CN Help out: @Contribute More information: @CryptoFAQs Listed in: @Crypto > @CryptoCurrencies 59889 currency channels

ælf (ELF) A Decentralized Cloud Computing Blockchain Network

 https://aelf.io https://twitter.com/aelfblockchain/ https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial/ Read Pinned Message for any initial questions Few links are accepted (better not share) you will be banned Don't post your invitation code here, you will be banned. 54316 currency channels

Polymath Network

 The Securities Token Platform Our News Channel where you can see all of our latest updates can be found here: t.me/polymathnews 50856 currency channels

The Abyss [EN / 🌐] Community

 Official English Speaking Community NO PRIVATE SALES, NO PRE-SALES World’s First DAICO BEWARE OF SCAMMERS: We never ask for ETH neither in this chat, nor in direct messages, nor in any other chats and emails. Website: https://www.theabyss.com 45258 ico

TrakInvest ICO

 Official Channel of TrakInvest.ai 44979 ico

AirdropAlert_com

 We are the the official AirdropAlert.com Join us for daily updates on legitimate airdrops! 41975 airdrops

The Bee Token

 All topics related to Bee Token and the cryptocurrency world - Public Sale In Progress - https://www.beetoken.com 41321 ico

Gems

 The Protocol for Decentralized Mechanical Turk - Gems.org - Twitter.com/Gems - Reddit.com/r/GemsProtocol 40369 ico

Gladius Network Chat

 The official Telegram group of Gladius, a decentralized content delivery and DDoS mitigation platform. Our vision: To build the future of web security. Website: gladius.io Facebook: facebook.com/gladiusio Twitter: twitter.com/gladiusio 39814 currency channels

Thrive [Official]

 The Premium Decentralized Advertising Marketplace. "Forbes, the 2018 ICO to keep an eye on" Web site: https://goo.gl/odm9pc BitcoinTalk: https://goo.gl/zxd8L4 Facebook: https://goo.gl/h21SNW Twitter: https://goo.gl/5EaVT1 Medium: https://goo.gl/WieaP6 39604 ico

Bitcoin Bravado™ 🚀 🌒💰

 # 1 crypto community verified by @Crypto Team of crypto investors sharing insights, entries & analysis. 💰Short trades & long holds 📚Trading Education 🗞Breaking News 👇Join the Movement 39279 community channels

EOS

 The Most Powerful Infrastructure for Decentralized Applications @EOSProject General EOS discussion and support. Questions encouraged. Be respectful. NO spam, NO price/trading discussion. Violators will be banned. English Only Please! 37807 currency channels

Crypterium Chat (EN)

 Discussion of Crypterium project and CRPT token. Ask your questions and come up with ideas. https://crypterium.com 34833 ico

WhaleClub (Bitcoin ONLY) Traders

 Top 5 cap crypto ONLY, but we trade the pulse of whatever is moving Twitter: https://twitter.com/btcWhaleclub Degen leverage : bitmexfutures.com 500x leverage : simplexfx.com WC TG link: http://telegram.whaleclub.io Listed in: @Crypto 33979 community channels

Submit a Channel / Group

For other inquiries, please e-mail admin@telegramcryptogroups.com

Next

What are the categories for this group?